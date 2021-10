Ideal for people who have high sense of humor and loves sarcasm! great ice-breaker shirt at office or party. have a good laugh with your family, friends and loved ones wearing this fun and humorous outfit. Great for Christmas, Birthday, Anniversary or any other gift giving occasion for all fun and sarcastic moms, dads, wives, husbands, grandpas, grandmas, boyfriends, girlfriends, relatives, friends and colleagues. Ideal casual wear. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem