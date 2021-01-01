Johanna Ortiz Warrior Goddess Maxi Dress in Black,Floral Self: 100% silkLining: 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Embroidered floral print detail on front. Hidden back zip closure. Crochet net fabric with fringe trim at hem. Padded shoulders. JOTZ-WD48. V2237CPE. About the designer: After graduating from Fashion Design at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Johanna Ortiz moved back to her native Colombia to start her own couture label. With an innate love for her country, she strongly prioritizes collaborating with indigenous communities, women with culturally-born talents and the finest craftsman in Colombia to ensure each garment is constructed using exclusive materials and innovative techniques. Elegant and feminine, Johanna Ortiz celebrates women and encourages them to have fun with ready-to-wear while exploring their own style.