This Apparel with the Purple Ribbon is for Lupus Awareness Month in May and to Support a Lupus Warrior! Makes great Gifts for Men and Women Fighting Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), DLE, Cutaneous or Neonatal Lupus. This Clothing with the Design "Warrior" makes a Great Gift for your Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister, Son, Daughter, Husband or Wife with SCLE, ACLE, or CLE Lupus. Great to Wear for a Lupus Fundraiser, Walk or Event! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem