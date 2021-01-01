Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight Water-to-Foam Sulfate Free Vegan Shampoo with Rose Water and Micellar Technology, Paraben Free, Silicone Free, Best for Kinky, Curly Hair, 16.9 fluid ounces

Carol's daughter wash day delight micellar shampoo with rose water transforms from a water to a gentle foam lather for a deep clean without stripping or harsh friction to help cut down time on wash day Cleanses hair quickly - perfect for natural curly, kinky and coily hair, Our targeted applicator Helps the liquid formula instantly flow through hair providing easy scalp access and quickly rinses clean Reduces time detangling - This sulfate free shampoo for natural curly hair transforms from a liquid into a gentle foam lather without harsh friction, and effortlessly works throughout minimizing tangles Doesn't strip hair - This sulfate free shampoo with micellar technology acts like a magnet to attract and lift away buildup for a thorough hair and scalp cleanse without stripping hair Ingredients - 98 Percent naturally derived ingredients, blended with Rose water - sulfate free, Silicone Free, Paraben Free, no artificial colors, Vegan formula. Best when paired with wash day delight conditioner