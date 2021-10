Studio Nicholson Washed Silk Poly Short-Sleeve Shirt in Milk, Size 1: Button it up and tuck it in, wear it open over a bikini—the oversize fit on this sleek shirt has a casually chic charm that looks completely effortless however it’s styled. We love the elbow-grazing sleeves (with vents in back), the crisp collar, and that row of dark horn buttons contrasting against the milky hue of the poly-silk blend.100% cotton Made in Portugal.