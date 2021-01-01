retrofete Washed Terry Hoodie in Sage. - size L (also in M, S, XS) retrofete Washed Terry Hoodie in Sage. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Drawstring hoodie. Shoulder cut-outs. Dropped shoulders. Mid-weight French terry fabric. ROFR-WK6. FW21-3386. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.