retrofete Washed Terry Hoodie in White. - size M (also in S) retrofete Washed Terry Hoodie in White. - size M (also in S) 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Hand wash cold. Shoulder cut-out. Side seam pockets. French terry cloth lining. ROFR-WK5. FW20-3386. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.