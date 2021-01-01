SHISEIDO Waso Clear Mega-Hydrating Cream in None at Nordstrom Rack

A clear cream that moisture-charges your skin for 24-hours and helps reduce the look of pores and prevent dryness. Formulated with whole Carrot Cells, the nutrients are carefully extracted to keep their wholeness harnessed and to help hydrate skin. Carrots are high in water and nutrients that keep skin looking healthy and moisturized. For dry, oily, normal, combination and sensitive skin. Dermatologist-tested. Non-comedogenic. Paraben-free. Mineral oil-free. PhytoResist System+ uses the power of botanicals to help heighten skin's resistance to internal and external stressors while infusing rich moisture. Can be used under or over makeup. Helps reduce the look of visible pores and improve dryness. After 4 weeks:97% experienced less dryness.93% experienced less concern about sebum and shine.93% felt visible pores are improved.(Tested by 100 women)- Size: 50ml- For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info"- Imported