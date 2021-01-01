Shiseido WASO Fresh Jelly Lotion, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which skin type is it good for?â Normalâ Oilyâ Combinationâ Dryâ SensitiveWhat it is:An alcohol-free, gel-to-liquid softening lotion that helps restore moisture for dewy, hydrated skin. Solutions for:- Dryness- Visible pores- OilinessIf you want to know moreâ¦This gel-to-liquid softening lotion is alcohol-free and helps restore moisture by locking in water for dewy, plump skin, making it the perfect moisturizing solution for right after cleansing. Formulated with white jelly mushroom, the refreshing gel helps to mattify and reduce the appearance of pores while delivering rich hydration for a healthy look.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- ParabensWhat else you need to know:This product is dermatologist tested, noncomedogenic, and alcohol and mineral oil-free.Research results:Tested on 102 women. After 1 week of use:- 98% felt skin is less dry- 97% felt less concerns of sebum and shine- 97% felt visible pores improved- 97% felt skin is being nurtured- 96% felt skin is more plump- 96% felt skin is more dewySuggested Usage:After cleansing, squeeze a dime-size amount onto a cotton pad or the palm of hand and smooth over face. Follow with your moisturizer.Size:5 oz/ 150 mLIngredients: -White Jelly Mushroom Extract: Delivers moisture.-Aqua-in-Pool and Glycerin: Promote absorption of effective ingredients.-Trimethylglycine, Trehalose, Erythritol, and Lamium Album Extract: Deliver long-lasting moisture to promote skin's optimal condition.-Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate: Suppresses the look of redness from blemishes.Water, Dipropylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Betaine, Erythritol, Trehalose, PEG/PPG-14/7 Dimethyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrogenated Dimer Dilinoleyl PEG-44/Poly(1,2-Butanediol)-15 Dimethyl Ether, PEG-240/HDI Copolymer Bis-Decyltetradeceth-20 Ether, Carbomer, Lauryl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Potassium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Benzoate, Linalool, Lamium Album Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Sodium Benzoate, BHT, Tremella Fuciformis Polysaccharide, Tocopherol.