Watch Case 42mm Ultra Thin Crystal Clear Shockproof Bumper Protector iWatch Case Cover for Watch Series 2 and Series 3 Great for Fitness

WATCH 42mm CLEAR CASE (SERIES 2 & 3) This clear bumper is wonderful for all colors of the Watch and fits perfectly on series 2 and 3. You wont have to ever worry about scratching your watch again with this durable, but flush, case. SUPREME FUNCTIONAILITY Unlike most cases out there, ours does not cover your screen. This means there is NO condensation or sweat accumulation between the screen and the case. Therefore, you will NEVER have to readjust or clean under the case. You will be able to use your touchscreen normally, change bands and charge your watch without having to take off the bumper. FLUSH FIT This bumper will fit your watch easier than any case. The flexible TPU plastic allows the case to hug your watch while also being shock resistant. We guarantee easy application and removal without the fear of the case breaking. This case is so smooth and flush that you wont even notice its there! PROTECTION YOU CAN TRUST The TPU plastic technology will always pro