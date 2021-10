Have you studied time measurement and are you an expert in ion making? This t-shirt is the perfect to wear while doing clocks or studying time. Be strong and proud of what you are doing as the time expert! Perfect for watchmakers, watch doctors, watchmakers, time experts, watchmakers or anyone who you think would like this t-shirt. Perfect for all occasions like Christmas or gatherings. What are you waiting for? Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem