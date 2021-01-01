Watch Fitness Tracker for Women Men, Waterproof watch with Heart Rate Blood Pressure Oxygen Sleep Monitor Step Counter Call Message Reminder watch.

Life is smarter1.3 inch big colored display, crafted CNC stainless metal, wristband watch is the best gift choice for men women and kids. 7 kinds of sports mode as walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football; Update weather report; Remote music; Remote camera; Raise wrist to brighten screen; Alarm clock; Magnetic fast charging cable, Strong battery standby 6-8 days, etc. Professional WaterproofIP67 level can working well in rainy days, hands washing, It cannot be soaked in water. Please do not wear it when deep diving or hot water more than 40C. Heart Rate & blood pressure & Sleep Monitoring This watch tracks real-time heart rate and blood pressure, All information can be read in the app and the highest and lowest heart rate warning line can be setted in APP. It can help us to better adjust physical state and efficient training. IN ADDITION, Help you adjust yourself for a healthier lifestyle by tracking and analyzing your sleep time and sl