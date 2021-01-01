Watch for Android and iOSHeart Rate Monitor with PedometerSleep TrackerIP67 WaterproofFitness Activity TrackerCall ReminderMessages Readingwatch.

Activity Tracker for Men WomenOptical heart rate monitoring and activity tracking will track steps, distance, calories burned, achievement rate of exercise goals, and even sleep quality. All of the above can be obtained in the APP. Call & SMS NotificationsYou could get notifications for SMS messages, and incoming phone calls as well as alerts for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LINE, Skype, Viber and more on our R1 smartwatch. 7+Day Bettery Life and Clear Dial DisplayR1 smartwatch have a 1.3hi res bright display. Normal working time 7-15 days battery life on once charge of 1.5-2hours by wireless charging dock.(always on display requires more frequent charging) Comfortable WearingR1 watch supported by toughened glass, The material of the case is aluminum alloy + pc. The strap is made of soft silicone. It is comfortable to wear and easy to adjust the length of the strap. IP67 WaterproofR1 smartwatch is designed with IP67 waterproof rating, and dustproof level can meet