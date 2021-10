An original look from 1962, the HyperChrome Captain Cook is a watch designed to endure. The 42mm stainless steel case includes a unidirectional rotating ceramic carbon-diffused steel bezel, a green dial, and is topped by a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. The watch features a Swiss automatic movement and is water-resistant to 200m. The brown leather strap secures with a deployment buckle clasp.