Breaking the mold on a traditional sports watch, this Canfield Sport chronograph from Shinola showcases a 43mm gunmetal PVD-finish stainless steel case, a cool black chronograph dial with a date window, and a natural brown leather strap that secures with a buckle clasp. The watch features a quartz chronograph movement and a sapphire crystal, and is hand assembled in Detroit with Swiss and other imported parts and the watch is water-resistant to 50m.