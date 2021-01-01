Apple Watch Sport Band(44mm) - Pride Edition - Regular

The Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual strips of colored fluoroelastomer. The strips are then machine die-cut and compression-molded together. This process results in subtle variations in the wavy rainbow design, making each band artfully unique. Durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft, the band drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple is proud to financially support LGBTQ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change. Regular, 44mm: Band fits 140–210mm wrists. Compatible with any Apple Watch Series 5 case of the same size. It also works with all previous versions of Apple Watch, including Apple Watch Series 3. The 44mm band works with the 42mm case. What's in the Box: Apple Watch Sport Band (includes straps that can be configured for either S/M or M/L length)