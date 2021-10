Silvertone & Black The 7000 Leather-Strap Watch. Complete each and every outfit in your arsenal with the simplified sophisticated gleam of this watch, glowing with a highly visible analog face and a subtle, two-tone shine. Case: 40 mm diameterBracelet: 20 mm W x 8.75'' LBuckle closureBracelet: leatherBezel: silvertoneJapanese quartz movementAnalog displayPush-pull crownSingle time zoneWater-resistant to 3 ATM (100 feet)1-year limited warrantyImported