WatchFitness Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor IP67 Waterproof Bluetooth watch Sports Activity Tracker with Pedometer Bracelet for Men Women.

Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor & Sleep TrackerOur fitness tracker watch with heart rate monitor will record your all-day activity, like steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled, it can also monitor and analyze your sleep quality. With this fitness activity tracker smartwatch, you can have a healthier and more energetic life See Calls & Messages on Your WristWith this fitness tracker watch, you will never miss any important call & message during meetings or workout, this bracelet wristband can receive call & SMS from Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, LinkedIn, Instagram, Wechat, QQ, etc. IP67 Waterproof watch with Durable BatteryThis fitness activity tracker sports watch is ip67 waterproof, you can wear it for bathing or swimming (no hot water or steam). With 200 mAh super-capacity battery, 1.5 hours of charging time, when fully charged, the fitness watch activity tracker can be used for 5-7 days, and the standby time is 14 days