Luli Fama Water Blossoms Tie Waist Shorts in Blue. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% viscose. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Hidden back zipper closure. Optional tie belt. Side slant pockets. Item not sold as set. Shorts measure approx 15 in length. LULI-WF2. L698K76. Luli Fama is known for its universally flattering fit and immaculate designs. Luli Fama incorporates an eclectic mix of vibrant hues and bold prints resulting in a unique look that is at once sophisticated and festive. Artfully placed embellishments, such as faceted glass beads and gold hardware in the form of seashells and starfish create a perfect balance on streamlined silhouettes.