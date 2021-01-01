Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer 1.7 fl. oz

Drench your skin with a liquid cloud of fluffy-light moisture that feels soft and weightless like clouds in the atmosphere, shielding against UVA/UVB rays while helping to keep skin hydrated during sun exposure with a 30% Hyaluronic Acid Complex. Non-greasy, cream-to-water invisible broad-spectrum SPF 45 sunscreen has a 30% complex of Hyaluronic Acid, a potent hydrator that draws in water. Helps plump the look of skin with moisture. Pentavitin® helps provide up to 72 hours of hydration, even after cleansing.* 5% SunBoost ATB™ helps boost sun protection, while Ceramides and ProHyal+® help reduce the look of photoaging. Dries light as a cloud and feels weightless on the skin. Leaves skin silky soft and hydrated. Fragrance-free. Reef-safe, free of Oxybenzone and Octinoxate. *In a 28-day study applying a 1% Pentavitin® formulation, skin remained hydrated for 72 hours.