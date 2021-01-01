Paula's Choice Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer (1.7 fl. oz.)

Give lackluster, flaky and dry skin a boost of hydration with Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer from Paula’s Choice. Delivering healthy radiance and dramatic improvement, it smooths and softens skin texture without clogging pores. Powered by calcium and ceramides, this moisturizer replenishes skin's water content above and below its surface so skin holds onto moisture while antioxidants strengthen the skin's environmental defenses.Key Ingredients:Calcium, Magnesium & Potassium: replenish skin's water contentCeramides: restore and fortify skin's vital moisture barrierAntioxidant Blend (Kiwi, Coffee, Apple & Wild Cherry Extracts): defends against environmental damage and visibly smooths for noticeable radianceKey Benefits:Plumps dehydrated, parched skin by replenishing water contentRestores healthy levels of vital hydration and nutrientsSoothes visible skin reactivity and rednessLocks in moisture for up to 24 hours