Jacques Fath 0.5 oz. Green Water Natural Parfum Spray DetailsGREEN WATER is the first Citrus Aromatic fragrance created in 1946 by perfumer Vincent Roubert. Years later, in 2016, this timeless, elegant fragrance is revisited by talented perfumer, Ccile Zarokian A refreshing combination led by clean and fresh Neroli notes with Bergamot, Mandarin and Orange. The second facet of Green Water comes from the different varieties of mints exalting the heart. Basil and Tarragon bring the distinctive a.