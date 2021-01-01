MANGO MAN - Water-repellent quilted jacket black - M - Men

Technical fabric, Stretch fabric, Water-repellent, Thermoregulating fabric: regulates body temperature, NeokdunÂ® padding of recycled down from bedding/apparel articles that have reached the end of its life cycle, Lapel with notch, Long sleeve, Two side pockets, Detachable inner vest with hood, Zip and button fastening, The model is 185 cm tall and is wearing a size M, Performance is a selection of garments made of technical fibers that will keep you intact, and most of all, comfy all day long, whatever you do, wherever you go. Our performance selection includes a wide range of advanced features as bi-stretch, quick-dry, easy-iron, thermoregulator, breathable or water-repellent fabrics arranged in four general categories: Thermoregulator, Functional, Easy-care and Comfort.