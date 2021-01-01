Tanologist Water in Light. Tanologist Water in Light. Tanologist has bottled an effortless golden hour glow with Self-Tan Water, a transparent self-tan mist. The non-comedogenic formula is lightweight and won't clog pores, so it can be used on both face & body. Featuring a quick, mess-free application, it brightens, softens and hydrates skin with a trio of skin-loving Pink Grapefruit, Goji Berry & Juniper. With a fresh Eucalyptus fragrance, Tanologist is formulated at a low pH to minimize the traditional tanner scent.. In Light. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Formaldehydes, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate Oxybenzone and Coal Tar. 6.76 fl oz/ 200 ml. Moisturize dry areas, such as hands, elbows, knees & feet, then apply to skin in sweeping motions from head to toe using a tanning mitt. Shower off after 2 hours for a light glow, or overnight for the deepest bronze. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. TOLO-WU5. 990006. Clean, Clear, Customizable & Derma Approved Self-Tan. Created by makeup artist & beauty influencer Lottie Tomlinson, Tanologist's express, fast-drying, streak-free formulations are full of clean ingredients for a glowing, flawless bronze. Their self-tanners are derma-approved, meaning they are suitable for sensitive skin, non-comedogenic, and won't cause breakouts. Plus, there's no dry skin, no smell & no clogged pores. Their three shades coupled with express formulas mean there's endless ways to customize your bronze. Your glow. Your shade. Your way.