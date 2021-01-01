Timex Waterbury Classic Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch

From the Waterbury Collection. A tribute to Timex's historial roots that date back to 1854 in Waterbury, Connecticut, this timeless watch features a cream dial and tan leather strap with stitched details. Quartz movement Polished bezel Mineral glass crystal Cream dial withINDIGLO night-light technology Arabic numerals Second hand Stainless steel case/leather strap Adjustable buckle closure Imported FEATURES Case is water resistant to 3 ATM Model number: TW2R25600VQ SIZE Round case, 40mm (1.57"). Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Timex > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Timex. Color: Silver Cream Brown.