WATERCOLOR FLOWERS srt artist paint painting decor pretty Tote Bag

Beautiful watercolor painting flowers floral art garden gardening gift gardener pretty outfits for girl mom mothers day birthday party matching spring fever break flower show garden contest grandmother gift gran mum granny nan nanny sister daughter dad son 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.