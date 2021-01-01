KORRES Watercress Ultra Nourishing Cream For Very Dry and Dehydrated Skin 40ml Created to deeply nourish and moisturise your skin, this Watercress Ultra Nourishing Cream For Very Dry and Dehydrated Skin by KORRES is a must have for sufferers of dry skin. Formulated with watercress and yeast extracts that work to restore the balance of skin lipids, this cream reduces the trans epidermal loss of moisture in the skin, ensuring that it's kept as hydrated as possible. Directions for use After cleansing, apply KORRES Watercress Extra Moisturising Cream to the face and neck, avoiding the eye area