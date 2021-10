Features of the Maui Jim Waterfront Polarized Sunglasses Lens Material: SuperThin Glass - Provides the absolute crispest optics available. 20% to 32% thinner and lighter than standard glass, it offers the best scratch and solvent resistance. Bridge: Double bridge with adjustable, non-slip silicone nose pads Material: Monel metal frame is lightweight, durable and comfortable Hinge: Spring hinge