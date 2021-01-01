Waterproof Apple Watch 38mm Case Shockproof Impact Resistant Rugged Protective Case with Bulitin Screen Protector and Premium Soft Strap Bands for.

IP68 WATERPROOF TESTED. ADVENTURE READY - The apple watch cases for the 38 mm Apple Watch Series 3 has a waterproof score of IP68. Dive as deep as 330 feet (100 meters). Embrace the adventure, have fun and dont worry about water damage. QUICK & EASY ACCESS TO ALL FEATURES - Made with maximum precision, the apple watch 38mm cases always keeps your Apple Watch protected, but also fully functional: Bluetooth, heart rate monitor, speaker, and microphone are all easily accessible. HIGH MILITARY RESISTANCE TO DROPS This resilient apple watch 38 mm case exceeds MIL-STD 810G military standard for shocks & drops up to 6.6ft (2 meters). Made of rugged, shock resistant, scratch proof polycarbonate and a light silicone. polycarbonate and a light silicone. THE FINEST DESIGN. PRECISE CUTOUTS - The Case for 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 allows complete, seamless access and control of all buttons, sensors including signature rotating crown dial and the tactical side button. A pe