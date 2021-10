*Don't let its cute good looks fool you this shoe is one tough cookie that can handle your work day *Mesh and action nubuck leather upper with lace-up closure for a secure fit *Moisture-wicking lining for dry comfort *EVA and memory foam insole *EVA midsole for lightweight comfort *Waterproof breathable membrane construction *No exposed metal to meet scratch-resistant workplace requirements *Steel safety toe cap *Bumper toe cap with abrasion wrap for durability *Oil-resistant rubber