Waterproof High Brightness High Decibel Wireless Remote Control Warning Bicycle Light Bike Taillight With Warning Horn

Specification: BrandBIKIGHTProduct NameBicycle TaillightMaterialABSColorBlackCharging Time3 hoursLight ColorRed light, turn yellow lightVoltage3.7VBattery900 mAhCharging methodUSB chargingSize94x32.5mmFeatures:-HIGH-DECIBEL WARNING HORN120 high-decibel warning horn, the sound is strong and the penetrating power is strong-USB CHARGING DESIGNBuilt-in 900mAh rechargeable battery, the light can be charged multiple times, with long service life and convenient charging- BRIGHT SMD SMD LIGHT BEADThe brightness of 14 red light SMD and 18 yellow light SMD on both sides are high, which can effectively remind the rear traffic- WIRELESS REMOTE CONTROL Wireless remote control, The wireless remote control design can switch multiple modes, it is convenient and efficient- HSAFER RIDING WITH HIGH BRIGHTNESSThe brightness of high current lamp core is greatly improved, and the warning is farther and more obvious. 180 ° lighting is adopted- WATERPROOFThe light has great waterproof effect.