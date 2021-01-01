Waterproof, Portable Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker by PORT Rechargable, Wireless, Powerful 5W Audio Driver, Compatible with All Bluetooth Devices.

PAIRS WITH ANY DEVICE! - This Bluetooth shower speaker features the latest Bluetooth 4.0 technology, so it pairs with all your electronic devices much quicker than similar speakers. Plus, with a range of 33 feet you can select and play your favourite tunes even when you're far away from the speaker! BLAST IT ALL DAY, ALL NIGHT! - This wireless shower speaker is equipped with a very strong rechargeable battery that provides up to 12 hours of continuous music, even at near-max volume! Just recharge it using the provided USB cable and it's ready to be used again! WATERPROOF & UNIVERSALLY COMPATIBLE! - With IPX5 waterproof rating, this wireless Bluetooth speaker is not 100% submersible but it will definitely endure a drop in water. Compatible with iPhones, Android, iPods and iPads, it's the perfect solution for your shower, pool or boat. MORE POWERFUL THAN EVER! - Featuring 5-watt for impeccable bass audio quality, balanced and crystal clear sound, this outdoor Bluetooth speaker