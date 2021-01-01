Art+Sound Art+Sound Waterproof Shower Speaker

Love singing away in the shower? Then Art+Sound Waterproof Shower Speaker is perfect for you! Mount it on any flat surface with the suction cup, float it gently in water, or hang it from a hook and jam away! Connect using any wireless enabled device and use the on-board controls that allow you to play, pause, or skip tracks. The versatile design is portable and compact with enhanced bass to play your favorite tunes with clear dynamic sound. Features: Wireless Technology Enhanced bass for clear dynamic sound On-board controls to easily play/pause and skip tracks Multiple ways to display it: Attached to a flat surface with the suction Hang it from a handy hook Gently float it in water Included: 1x Art+Sound Waterproof Shower Speaker 1x Hanging Loop 1x Suction Cup