Stay dry wherever your travels take you in the L.L.Bean Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket featuring a packable, waterproof construction. Zip-up rain jacket with attached hood and mesh lining. Wind flap over zipper with hook and loop closure. Long sleeves with elastic cuffs. Front slash welt pockets. Straight hem line. Polyurethane waterproof coating. 100% recycled polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.