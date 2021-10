Mansur Gavriel Wave Clutch Handbag in Black/Flamma, No Size: A spacious rethink of the classic clutch, this is designed to fit more than just your keys and a single lip product. There’s room for a whole touch-up kit, a book, sunglasses, snacks—you name it. Handcrafted from pleated, buttery leather with a shiny gold frame, it opens to reveal our favorite detail: Mansur Gavriel’s iconic lipstick-red interior. Lambskin Depth: 4.25" x Width: 14" x Height: 10.75" Made in Italy.