Closeout . Mizunoand#39;s Wave Horizon 4 running shoes take hard runs and smooth them out with Mizunoand#39;s Wave technology and an upgraded U4icX midsole -- both designed to enhance response and rebound on your longest, most-grueling runs. Available Colors: BLACK/DARK SHADOW. Sizes: 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, 12, 12.5, 14, 15.