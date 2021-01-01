Blue Wave Pool Blaster Fusion PV-5 Cleaner

Performance Design The Pool Blaster Fusion rechargeable pool vacuum includes a four-piece pole for extended cleaning Use as a lightweight hand-held vacuum for quick cleanup and maintenance Lithium battery provides up to 40 minutes of suction and all Debris is collected in the reusable filter bag to leave your pool or spa free of leaves, sand, and algae in minutes Specs Dimensions: 16.2 in. L x 8 in. W x 5 in. H Cordless pool vacuum for effortless cleaning Four-piece pole for cleaning deeper areas Reusable, washable filter bag Rechargeable lithium battery and 40 minutes of charge