The comfortable style of the Elliott Lauren Wavelength Pull-On Ankle Pants with Back Slit Detail are sure to be an everyday staple. These pull on pants feature a stretch waistband for easy on and off. Regular fit throughout the hip and thigh. Cropped length hits just above the ankle. 76% rayon, 21% nylon, 3% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Made in the USA. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 29 in Outseam: 37 1 2 in Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 4, inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.