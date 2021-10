Side-by-side zip and button closures cinch the distinctive detailing of a jacket that's styled like a sportcoat and textured in a heathered burnout knit. Besom pockets streamline the profile and balance the lapels that pop to become an inky-black stand collar. Front button and two-way zip closure Notched lapels Nonfunctional four-button cuffs Chest and front besom pockets Lined 56% polyester, 40% viscose, 4% elastane Dry clean Imported Men's