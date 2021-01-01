From novogratz

Novogratz Waverly Tile Midweight Comforter Set, One Size , Pink

$90.99 on sale
($150.00 save 39%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

Get set to get cozy wrapped in the visually striking lines of the Novogratz Waverly tile printed comforter set. The shell fabric of this stylish comforter with a vibrant geometric design is responsibly made of 100% cotton for a super-soft feel. Its lofty fill comprises 90% recycled polyester, reducing the burden on our oceans and landfills. Adding an eye-catching element to the set, which is available in multiple sizes, are matching shams featuring attractive contrast-color piping for a neat-and-tailored look. Coordinates perfectly with Novogratz printed sheet sets and body pillows.# Pieces In Set: 2Included: 1 Standard Sham(s), 1 Comforter(s)Bedding Thread Count: 140Warmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: Twin-Twin XlFill Weight: 6 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 94 Length/Inches, 68 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported

