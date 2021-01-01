Novogratz Waverly Tile Midweight Comforter Set, One Size , Pink

Get set to get cozy wrapped in the visually striking lines of the Novogratz Waverly tile printed comforter set. The shell fabric of this stylish comforter with a vibrant geometric design is responsibly made of 100% cotton for a super-soft feel. Its lofty fill comprises 90% recycled polyester, reducing the burden on our oceans and landfills. Adding an eye-catching element to the set, which is available in multiple sizes, are matching shams featuring attractive contrast-color piping for a neat-and-tailored look. Coordinates perfectly with Novogratz printed sheet sets and body pillows.# Pieces In Set: 2Included: 1 Standard Sham(s), 1 Comforter(s)Bedding Thread Count: 140Warmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: Twin-Twin XlFill Weight: 6 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 94 Length/Inches, 68 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported