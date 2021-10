Style: J204PBWAFrom beach days to festival nights, the Waves All Day deliver a style that's made to go anywhere under the sun. Built with casual comfort thanks to a smocked waistband, the pull-on shorts feature curated prints and pockets at the front and back. Features: Women's printed shorts. Mid-rise. Smocked pull-on waistband. Front pockets. Back pockets. Allover print. Woven. Information