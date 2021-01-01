Kick back with a comfortable classic look in the Billabong Way To Go Pullover Hoodie. It has soft fabric and is extremely comfortable, making it durable for all-day wear. Fixed drawstring hood construction with a straight hemline. Long sleeve with kangaroo pocket. Printed graphic logo at left chest and back. Ribbed at cuffs and hemline. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 22 in Sleeve Length: 35 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.