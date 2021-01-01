We Almost Always Almost Win Sunday Detroit MI Football Funny T-Shirt

We almost Always Almost Win Sunday Detroit Football phrase in football-inspired font in blue and gray colors. This fun Saturday Sunday Detroit football t-shirt makes a great Detroit gift. A great Detroit Football T-Shirt. Ann Arbor gift. Do you live in Detroit, Michigan or Ann Arbor, Michigan? If so, this is a great Detroit Football T-Shirt! If you love Ann Arbor and sports in MI, this is the tee shirt for you. Detroit fans, put on this tshirt and show your Detroit football pride! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem