Design features different life species that inhabit our beautiful planet Earth, in a heart shape, around the saying We Are All One Perfect for those who care about our planet and are aware of the urgency of stopping global warming; for nature lovers, kids, climate activists and anyone who loves our planet This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.