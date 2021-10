We Can Do Hard-Things Womens Breast Cancer Awareness This funny shirt as a strong encouragement and motivation is a gift for breast cancer warrior, fighter and survivor. Get this shirt and wear pink with the ribbon symbol to show love & support to your Mom, Mother, Grandma, Grandmother, Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, Aunt, Teacher, Girlfriend or friends in Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem