We don't know them all but we owe them all Memorial day Tote Bag

We don't know them all but we owe them all. Funny Veteran Motive Veteran Design ideal for a Soldier Warrior Veteran who really enjoys love for all veteran or to be a veteran, soldier or warrior for memorial day or 4th of July. Funny Veteran Motive 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.