Wear this CRI DU CHAT Syndrome rainbow heart with Colored hands design shirt to show everyone that you are a proud Warrior and Supporter! Let everyone know that you love To raise the awareness and spread the faith everywhere This cute heart design CRI DU CHAT Syndrome Awareness shirt makes the perfect gift for anyone who is a Warrior, Survivor, A caregiver or Supporter for CRI DU CHAT Syndrome! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem