Wear Purple Aunt Dementia Alzheimers Awareness American Flag Tote Bag

I wear purple for my Aunt Alzheimers awareness graphic print design with distressed American flag & purple Alzheimer's ribbon with sayings phrases quotes on it to wear during June September & November for World Alzheimers awareness month & Brain awareness. For men women & kids. Support loved one with dementia Alzheimers memories matter END ALZ. For special family caregiver relative to show faith hope love. This United States USA flag awareness products apparel gifts & accessories for Proud Patriotic American 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.