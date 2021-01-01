With an elastic waist and ankle cuffs, the HUE Wear Ever U R Lounge Sweatpants are perfect for movie night, workouts, or just a casual athletic style. Pull-on sweatpants with elastic waistband and external drawstring. Side on-seam pockets. Elastic ankle cuffs. 62% polyester, 34% rayon, 4% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US Women's 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.