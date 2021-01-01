Weather Radio, Crank Solar NOAA/AM/FM Portable Radio with MP3 Player, LED Flashlight, Cellphone Charger, 2200mAh Power Bank for Hurricane, Home.

2200mAh POWER BANK- The built-in rechargeable 2200mAh lithium battery ensures ample power for long-term use. Our crank radio can charge your phone or tablet when you're in the wild, ideal for outdoor, home, school, company, camping, hiking, etc. ESSENTIALS- AM/FM/NOAA US Marine and Atmospheric Administration weather broadcast access, which enables real-time broadcast of weather alerts in your area, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and severe storms. Simply push the alarm button to trigger the SOS function when you are in danger. MULTIPLE CHARGING METHODS- 's household solar weather radios have 4 different charging ways. You can use the Micro USB to charge it. In addition, the AAA battery, solar panel and manual power generation can also provide sufficient power for the portable weather crank radio when an power outage happens. 1W FLASHLIGHT & MP3 PLAYER- The 1W flashlight provides plenty of light for and living environments to illuminate dark spaces and areas. More t